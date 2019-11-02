Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 106.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 106.90 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.04.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

