SwftCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.43 million and $2.28 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.05649619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001033 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014907 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046048 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

