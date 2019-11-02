Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Sells 2,400 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

