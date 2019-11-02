Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. 28,886,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,035,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.