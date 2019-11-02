SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SVCBY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.