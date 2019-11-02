Svb Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.