Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 14,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

