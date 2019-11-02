Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 259,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,829. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, COO Jason Eric Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,347.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 49.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 42.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 188,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

