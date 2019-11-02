SureRemit (RMT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $875.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00217339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01410590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

