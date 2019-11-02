Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 483,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,788. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

