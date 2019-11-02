SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kforce Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $308,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kforce by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Kforce by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

