SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. HSBC upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $737,300,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.