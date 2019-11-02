SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q1 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.28 EPS.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.18. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

