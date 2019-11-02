Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

NOVA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 333,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 25,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

