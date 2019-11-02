Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $415,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 449,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

