Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,832,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of General Electric worth $293,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 78,900,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,072,816. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Electric from $9.98 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.