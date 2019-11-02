Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $695.54 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $695,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

