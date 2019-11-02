Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 186,356 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $958,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,886,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

