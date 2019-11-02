Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Down 14.3%

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

