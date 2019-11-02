Strs Ohio Sells 365 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the second quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

