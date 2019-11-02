Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Powell Industries worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.