Strs Ohio Increases Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.