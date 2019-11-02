Strs Ohio Has $639,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,556.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,555. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.