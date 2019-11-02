Strs Ohio Grows Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12,488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,583,000 after purchasing an additional 433,259 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,766,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 696,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 320,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,213,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.06 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.