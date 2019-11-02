Strs Ohio Acquires 1,410 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,441,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Legg Mason by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,535,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Legg Mason by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

LM stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

