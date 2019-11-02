Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Achieves $8.57 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, BitForex and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $201,345.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00217418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01405541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinone, Binance, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

