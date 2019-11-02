Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Wyche T. Green III bought 343,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $349,999.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,650 shares in the company, valued at $256,683. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenan Lucas bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 820,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,090.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

STRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.