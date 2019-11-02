Storeum (STO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $409.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Storeum has a market cap of $324,622.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000927 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005881 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 305.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

