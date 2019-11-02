Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Store Capital also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.96-1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 1,584,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

