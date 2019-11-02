StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) received a C$3.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CVE SVI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.25. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.49.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$34.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

