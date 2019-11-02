Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$817.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.53 million.
Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 457,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.46.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
