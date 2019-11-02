Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$817.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 457,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

