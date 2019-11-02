Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of STAAR Surgical Put Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,138 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,259% compared to the average volume of 133 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 705,217 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 336,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,043,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 2.27. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

