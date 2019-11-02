Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,501. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

