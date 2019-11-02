Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.69. 2,010,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

