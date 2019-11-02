Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,308,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock worth $5,695,649. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.