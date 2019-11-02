Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

MBB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 958,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,027. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $108.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

