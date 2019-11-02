Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

