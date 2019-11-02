Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

