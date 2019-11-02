Steven D. Cohn Purchases 1,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Steven D. Cohn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $18,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,570.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.