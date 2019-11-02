Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 995,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,775. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

