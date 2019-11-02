Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti Sells 6,000 Shares

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SRCL stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $59.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after buying an additional 303,271 shares during the period.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

