State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $33.41 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.