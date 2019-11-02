State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 4,938 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $43,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after acquiring an additional 586,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after acquiring an additional 486,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,602,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock worth $9,454,137 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allstate from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

ALL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,269. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.