State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 15,718 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 56.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 74,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $70.70. 1,902,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,728. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $70.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

