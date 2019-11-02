State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 121,635 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,635 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,159. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.