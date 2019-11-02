State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.96 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

