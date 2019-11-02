State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.87.

NYSE W opened at $83.74 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,105 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $401,724.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $37,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.