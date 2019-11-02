State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 121,800 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 209,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

