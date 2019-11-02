State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 112,100 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 112,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 93.20% and a net margin of 23.61%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.