State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 108,100 Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,924,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

